Bilawal launches election campaign with 10-point welfare agenda

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari launched his party’s campaign for the February 8 elections by unveiling a 10-point agenda primarily focused on welfare initiatives on the occasion of the 16th death anniversary of his mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Addressing a gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Bilawal outlined the party’s election agenda for the upcoming polls scheduled for February 8, 2024.

In addition to committing to significant policy reforms aimed at prioritizing the welfare of the people, the PPP leader launched a fresh critique against the political rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) without explicitly naming them.

The former foreign minister insinuated that certain individuals are depending on external support for the upcoming elections, much like their previous reliance on external backing.

Persisting in his criticism of political adversaries, Bilawal asserted that some are once again seeking support from external sources for the upcoming polls, replicating their past approach. Emphasizing his determination to participate in the elections despite the obstacles, the PPP chairman declared his intention to confront political opponents in Lahore.

Expressing his preference for contesting from Lahore, Bilawal challenged the prevailing narrative and questioned whether it is predetermined for the same individual to be elected for the fourth time, taking a veiled swipe at PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, who aspires for a record-fourth term as the country’s prime minister.

Highlighting the divergence in their paths during the 16-month PML-N-led Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government in which PPP played a crucial role, Bilawal emphasized that their approach differs from that of their former coalition partners.

Assuring a robust response to their adversaries in Lahore during the elections, Bilawal underscored his intention to seek the support of PPP and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), led by his father Asif Ali Zardari, as the party’s candidate for the prime ministership.

Here’s a breakdown of the commitments Bilawal made regarding what his party intends to accomplish if they secure victory in the elections:

Advertisement Increase salaries two fold within a span of five years. Provide free solar energy of up to 300 units for the underprivileged; establish green energy parks in every district. Implement projects aimed at improving education with a focus on achieving universal education. Ensure free healthcare services for all throughout Pakistan. Construct three million houses for individuals affected by floods and those living in poverty. Broaden the scope of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and introduce additional welfare schemes. Advertisement Institute a program similar to BISP for farmers, along with the introduction of the ‘Hari Card.’ Increase support for laborers through the Benazir Mazdoor Card. Introduce a ‘Youth Card’ for unemployed youth and establish ‘Youth Markaz.’ Implement the ‘Bhook Mitao Programme’ to address issues of hunger and food insecurity.

