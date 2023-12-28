ECP dismisses plea seeking removal of Fawad from his post

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday dismissed a plea aiming to oust Fawad Hasan Fawad from his position as caretaker Federal Minister for Privatisation and Inter-Provincial Coordination.

The plea, submitted by Advocate Syed Aziz Uddin Kaka Khel on September 29, sought the removal of “biased ministers” from the interim government in preparation for the upcoming general polls scheduled for February 8, 2024.

In its verdict, the ECP stated that the petition seemed to stem from a personal grudge and emphasized that Fawad, being the privatisation minister, is unlikely to influence the election process. The electoral body also noted Fawad’s history of serving in significant roles in the past.

Advocate Kaka Khel had lodged the petition against caretaker federal cabinet members Ahad Cheema and Fawad. While Cheema was ousted from his position, Fawad’s role remains unchanged.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar appointed the former bureaucrat to the interim cabinet on September 12, with President Arif Alvi approving the appointment under Article 224 (1A) based on Premier Kakar’s recommendation.

Advertisement

Also Read IHC halts cipher trial till Jan 11 ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued stay orders, putting...

Fawad, throughout his career, held pivotal positions both in Pakistan and internationally. Before retiring, he served as the director general of the Civil Service Academy in Lahore. His past roles included principal secretary to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Punjab chief minister.

Additionally, he held positions such as secretary to various offices, including Excise and Taxation, Communication and Works, Health, and S&GAD with the Punjab government.

Fawad also served as deputy commissioner in Quetta and Lahore.

Following Nawaz Sharif’s removal from office and indictment in the Avenfield corruption case, Fawad faced arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2018 over his alleged involvement in the Rs14 billion Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam. However, in February 2023, he was acquitted in the case.