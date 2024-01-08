Advertisement
Edition: English
Major Social Media Platforms Experiencing Outages in Pakistan

  • Widespread internet and social media outages happened in Pakistan on Sunday evening.
  • Users reported problems with X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.
  • The cause of the outage is unknown, and there’s no official statement yet.
On Sunday evening, there were widespread internet service and social media platform outages, leading to frustration among users in the country. Netizens reported connection errors and disruptions on various platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. Downdetector.pk showed a significant rise in connection outages for YouTube, X, and Facebook around 5 p.m.

The outage also impacted Google Services and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), according to downdetector.pk. The cause of the disruption is unclear, and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has not released any statements on the matter at the time of this report.

The event highlights the growing dependence on digital platforms for communication, entertainment, and information sharing, prompting worries about the susceptibility of these services to outages.

Users relying on these platforms expressed discontent, stressing the importance of resilient infrastructure and timely communication from relevant authorities during such disruptions. This situation underscores the interconnectedness of global digital networks and the repercussions of service interruptions on users’ daily routines.

