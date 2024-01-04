NADRA Smart NICOP Fee Update for UAE – January 2024

The NICOP (National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis) is an essential identification document for Pakistanis residing outside the country.

NADRA is responsible for overseeing, recording, and issuing NICOP to the Pakistani diaspora residing in the UAE or other countries.

Obtaining an NICOP card is a straightforward process for all citizens, and it grants the convenience of visa-free travel to Pakistan for those with dual nationality.

Pakistani residents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and elsewhere can acquire the new Smart NICOP by visiting any Nadra center. In the UAE, individuals can conveniently renew their NICOP using the Pak Identity app, eliminating the need to visit a physical center.

NADRA has varied fee structures for Smart NICOP depending on regions, and the UAE is categorized under Zone B. The specific fee details for obtaining or renewing the Smart NICOP in this region are not provided.

NICOP Fee for UAE

NICOP UAE Fee Normal Fee Urgent Fee Executive Fee Charges $20 $30 $40

How to Apply for NICOP Online

To submit an online application for NICOP through the NADRA platform, click the link below: [Link not provided].

http://id.nadra.gov.pk/new-nicop/

