PM visits meets Ch Shujaat Hussain, inquires after his well-being

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

During the meeting, the prime minister inquired after well-being of the veteran politician.

The two leaders also discussed the overall situation of the country.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi also accompanied the prime minister.