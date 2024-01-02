PM visits meets Ch Shujaat Hussain, inquires after his well-being

PM visits meets Ch Shujaat Hussain, inquires after his well-being

Articles
Advertisement
PM visits meets Ch Shujaat Hussain, inquires after his well-being

PM visits Ch Shujaat Hussain’s residence

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

During the meeting, the prime minister inquired after well-being of the veteran politician.

The two leaders also discussed the overall situation of the country.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi also accompanied the prime minister.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story