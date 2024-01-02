PM visits meets Ch Shujaat Hussain, inquires after his well-being

Advertisement
ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.
During the meeting, the prime minister inquired after well-being of the veteran politician.
The two leaders also discussed the overall situation of the country.
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi also accompanied the prime minister.
