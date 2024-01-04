Punjab Govt Restricts Social Media Use for its Employees

The Punjab govt decided to restrict employees from expressing opinions on social media.

Employees use platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

The employees’ use of social media often spreads information that conflicts with political norms.

On Thursday, the Punjab government opted to impose limitations on its employees expressing opinions on social media platforms.

Recent reports indicate that the government has formulated regulations in this regard, introducing modifications to the Punjab Government Servants’ Rules of 1966.

As per the summary, government employees will be prohibited from sharing their opinions on any websites. Additionally, while using social media, government employees cannot engage in liking, commenting, or sharing without obtaining authorization from the competent authority.

While utilizing social and digital media, government employees will face limitations on expressing their opinions due to discrepancies between their behavior on social media and government standards.

Likewise, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also implemented a policy concerning government employees.

According to this policy, government officials will need approval before sharing information related to government affairs on social media.

In connection with this, guidelines have been issued regarding the sharing of information related to government affairs on social media platforms. The directive specifies that government employees will not be permitted to engage in any political or ideological discussions on these platforms.

“Government officials must obtain permission from the government to participate in various platforms of social media,” say the authorities.

Government employees are prohibited from sharing any information related to ideological matters and the country on social media platforms, as stated by the authorities.