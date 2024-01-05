Two PML-N leaders join PPP amid general elections

Qamar ud Din Khan, son of former MPA Nawaz Khand rand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the former chairman of the committee, Mian Shehzad Anwar, supported by PML-N, has announced to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in a meeting.

The sources reveal that Qamar Deen Khan will contest the elections on a PPP ticket from PP 259 and Shehzad Anwar from PP 258 constituency.

On this occasion, Asif Zardari, the PPP co-chairman, has assured the party ticket to both political leaders.

Former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani and former Government of Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood were also present in the meeting.

It should be noted that the PPP leadership hopes for political success in Punjab, in view of which the PPP leadership has decided to increase its stay in Lahore.

Advertisement

Earlier, former President and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will reach Multan today on a three-day visit.

Also Read Asif Zardari to visit Multan for three days Former President and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will...

Asif Ali Zardari is likely to reach Multan Airport at 4 pm today, Asif Ali Zardari will meet with leaders during his stay at Bilawal House Multan.

During his visit to Multan, the former president will preside over the People’s Party South Punjab meeting and review the political situation in South Punjab.