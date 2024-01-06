Weather update today Quetta, Balochistan

Quetta is currently experiencing a pleasant day with a temperature of 11°C at 11:54 AM. The atmosphere is complemented by a fair air quality, allowing residents to enjoy a mix of clouds and sun. Let’s delve into the details of the current weather conditions and what to expect in the coming hours.

Current Weather Snapshot:

Temperature: 11°C

RealFeel®: 11°

Wind: SE 14 km/h

Wind Gusts: 20 km/h

A combination of clouds and sun enhancing the city’s ambiance

Air Quality Overview:

The air quality in Quetta is classified as fair with an AQI of 40, making it generally acceptable for most individuals. While the air is deemed safe for the majority, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure. This signals a day where residents can comfortably engage in outdoor activities without significant health concerns.

Health & Activities Insights:

Today’s Weather Forecast:

RealFeel®: 15°

Plenty of sun expected throughout the day.

Tonight’s Weather Forecast:

RealFeel®: 3°

Clear skies offering a serene night in Quetta.

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast:

Low: 3°C

RealFeel®: 11°

A few showers anticipated, bringing a touch of precipitation to the region.