Well-known businessman of Spain met Caretaker Prime Minister

Well-known businessman of Spain Chaudhry Amanat Hussain Mehr met caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar, discussed the solution to the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

Chaudhry Amanat Hussain Mehr, a well-known Pakistani businessman from Spain who visited Pakistan, met caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar at PM House, Islamabad.

In the meeting, Chaudhry Amanat Hussain Mehr praised Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar for his strong representation of Pakistan at the international level and said that the caretaker Prime Minister strongly defended the country’s policies.

The results of improvement in the country’s economy also came out due to government policies.

In the meeting, Chaudhry Amanat Hussain Mehr discussed with caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar about the problems faced by Pakistanis with dual citizenship and overseas Pakistanis who want to invest in the country and their solutions. Chaudhry Amanat Hussain Mehr said.

The role of overseas Pakistanis in the country’s development has always been commendable. Overseas Pakistanis have played their role in helping Pakistan out of every challenge. The government should provide more facilities to Pakistanis living abroad for investment.

In the meeting, Chaudhry Amanat Hussain Mehr also invited Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar to visit Spain and Europe

