35 youths from Pakistan missing after Libya boat tragedy

Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Mubarak Zeb Khan said he was in constant contact with Pakistani diplomatic officials. Libya boat tragedy





BAJAUR: At least 35 young men from Pakistan's Bajaur district are feared dead after a boat accident near Libya, according to reports.





Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Mubarak Zeb Khan said he was in constant contact with Pakistani diplomatic officials and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis to coordinate efforts to locate missing youths and recover the bodies of those who died.





He said the rescue operation was being carried out with the assistance of relevant authorities, the navy, NATO and humanitarian organizations.





Khan said efforts were underway to bring the bodies back to Pakistan as soon as possible and provide assistance to the affected families. He added that a special meeting would be held on Thursday to discuss support for the victims' families and efforts to trace those still missing.





The minister said he had also established contact with Bajaur youths who survived the boat accident, adding that the safety of every young person from the district was a priority.





He expressed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the forgiveness of those who died and patience for their relatives.





Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner of Bajaur expressed grief over the reported deaths and said the district administration stood with the affected families in their time of sorrow.





He said a transparent and comprehensive investigation would be conducted into the boat accident and that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in human trafficking.





The deputy commissioner also assured the affected families that efforts would be made to ensure justice for the victims.