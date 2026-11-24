South Korea says Russian jets entered its air defence zone

The initial alert triggered concern amid heightened tensions between the two Koreas, which remain technically at war.





SEOUL: South Korean authorities said Tuesday that several Russian military aircraft had entered the country's air defence identification zone, correcting an earlier emergency alert that mistakenly reported an incursion by a North Korean plane.





The initial alert triggered concern amid heightened tensions between the two Koreas, which remain technically at war.





An emergency warning was issued on Ulleungdo, an island in North Gyeongsang Province, at 8 a.m. Tuesday, stating that a suspected North Korean aircraft had left the danger zone.





Authorities subsequently announced that the air raid alert had been lifted and residents could resume normal activities.





About 40 minutes later, provincial officials issued a correction, confirming that the aircraft involved were Russian rather than North Korean. They did not explain the reason for the error.





Several major South Korean news outlets had reported the initial warning before updating their coverage.





South Korea's military later clarified that no North Korean aircraft were involved and that Russian planes had not violated the country's sovereign airspace.





The Defense Ministry said the Russian military aircraft entered South Korea's air defence identification zone (KADIZ) over the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.





The aircraft left the zone as South Korean forces took military measures, including deploying fighter jets, the ministry said.





It later explained that the Russian aircraft had flown close to the country's airspace, prompting authorities to issue the alert as a precautionary measure.





South Korea's Defense Ministry plans to summon the Russian defense attaché to lodge a formal protest over the incident, ministry spokesperson Chung Binna told reporters.





The incident comes amid heightened tensions along the heavily fortified border between North and South Korea, following a recent mine explosion in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that injured three South Korean soldiers.





An air defence identification zone is not sovereign airspace but a designated buffer area where countries monitor and identify approaching aircraft for security purposes.





Military aircraft are generally expected to notify the relevant country before entering such a zone, although international law does not make prior notification mandatory.