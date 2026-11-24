DOJ says House counsel stepped aside before investigators searched Ilhan Omar’s home

The Justice Department was also ordered to obtain a separate search warrant before accessing information.

Chief Judge James Boasberg ordered the release of the redacted court documents earlier this month

The U.S. Justice Department has revealed that House Counsel Matthew Berry declined to intervene before federal investigators searched Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home in October, raising fresh questions about the legal protections afforded to members of Congress during criminal investigations.





According to newly unsealed court documents reported by Politico, prosecutors contacted Berry before carrying out the search warrant, but he refused to get involved and agreed that constitutional protections for lawmakers did not automatically apply to their private residences.





The search was part of a federal investigation into alleged offenses unrelated to Omar’s congressional responsibilities. However, authorities have kept details of the suspected crimes under seal.





Prosecutors argued that Omar was unlikely to have stored legislative documents at her residence, claiming such records would normally be kept in her congressional office.





Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh rejected that argument, describing the reasoning as unrealistic. Although the judge authorized the search, he established specific safeguards to protect materials covered by the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause, which protects lawmakers from certain legal inquiries involving their legislative activities.





Under the court’s restrictions, investigators were required to give Omar an opportunity to challenge the release of any protected legislative materials.





The Justice Department was also ordered to obtain a separate search warrant before accessing information stored on electronic devices seized from her residence.





Chief Judge James Boasberg ordered the release of the redacted court documents earlier this month, bringing new attention to the legal boundaries surrounding congressional privileges and federal investigations.