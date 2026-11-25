Exhausted but Sleepless? Experts explain why you can't fall asleep

Sleep specialist W. Christopher Winter, author of The Sleep Solution: Why Your Sleep Is Broken and How to Fix It, highlights the importance of the body's natural sleep-regulating system.





Feeling exhausted after a long day but still being unable to fall asleep can be frustrating. Several factors, including stress, caffeine consumption, irregular sleep schedules and certain medical conditions, may contribute to this problem.





Sleep specialist W. Christopher Winter, author of The Sleep Solution: Why Your Sleep Is Broken and How to Fix It, highlights the importance of the body's natural sleep-regulating system.





According to Winter, the circadian rhythm acts as the body's internal clock, regulating sleep and wake cycles as well as several other bodily functions over a 24-hour period.





This system responds to light and darkness to regulate body temperature, metabolism and hormones, including melatonin, which plays an important role in sleep. The suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN), a region of the brain, controls melatonin production.





Mental stress, anxiety and excessive worrying can disrupt this natural rhythm, making it difficult to fall asleep even when the body is physically exhausted.





Changes in Sleep Schedule

People who are accustomed to sleeping at a fixed time may struggle to fall asleep when their routine suddenly changes. Shift workers are particularly vulnerable because irregular working hours can disrupt the body's internal clock.





Stress and Anxiety

Daily worries, emotional stress and anxiety can interfere with sleep. Even when the body feels tired, an overactive mind may continue processing thoughts, making it difficult to relax.





Reducing stress before bedtime, avoiding unnecessary worrying and engaging in light exercise or relaxing activities may help improve sleep.





Excessive Use of Mobile Phones and Digital Devices

Blue light emitted by smartphones, televisions and other digital screens can interfere with the body's biological clock.





Using these devices extensively before bedtime may disrupt the natural sleep cycle. Experts recommend limiting screen exposure before going to bed.





Drinking Tea or Coffee Before Bedtime

Some people consume tea or coffee in the evening to overcome fatigue. However, caffeine in these beverages can delay sleep and affect its quality.





Experts say consuming 400 milligrams of caffeine six hours or less before bedtime may negatively affect sleep duration and quality.





Avoiding caffeinated drinks four to six hours before bedtime may help improve sleep.





Other Possible Causes

Other factors that may contribute to difficulty sleeping despite extreme fatigue include:





Poor sleep habits and irregular bedtime routines.





Anxiety and depression.





Excessive caffeine consumption.





Exposure to blue light from digital devices.





Sleep-related medical disorders.





Dietary habits and eating patterns.





Experts recommend maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, limiting caffeine intake and creating a relaxing bedtime routine.





If difficulty sleeping persists or begins to affect daily activities, it should not be ignored. Consulting a qualified medical professional can help identify the underlying cause and determine appropriate treatment.