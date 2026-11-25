Mishi Khan slams Bollywood union over Pakistani first Netflix series ban demand

The upcoming series follows six couples as they navigate relationships and discover love.

Mishi Khan also challenged the Indian government to examine its own entertainment industry

A Pakistani Netflix debut has sparked a fresh cross-border entertainment controversy, with an Indian film workers' association urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to prevent the upcoming series "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" from streaming in India, reigniting debate over the growing restrictions on Pakistani entertainment.





The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) sent a letter to Modi late Tuesday, demanding, the government introduce permanent legislation prohibiting Pakistani entertainment from appearing on Indian screens.

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The organization also called for strict penalties against platforms that violate such restrictions. The controversy centers on Pakistani upcoming series, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix Dec. 4.





Based on a novel by Pakistani writer Farhat Ishtiaq, the production marks Netflix's first Urdu-language series and features prominent Pakistani performers, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed.





The association also questioned Netflix's decision to release the series despite India's earlier advisory asking streaming services to stop carrying Pakistani content following tensions between the neighboring countries.





Netflix and a spokesperson for Modi had not immediately responded to requests for comment.





Mishi Khan fires back at Bollywood union's Netflix ban demand:





Meanwhile, Pakistani actress Mishi Khan publicly criticized the Indian association, sharing an Instagram Reel in which she condemned its appeal to Modi.





In her caption, Mishi Khan accused the organization of displaying a narrow-minded and hostile attitude toward Pakistan's entertainment industry.





She also wrote in her caption that "Shame on the All Indian Cine Workers Association for being so petty and mean-spirited that they have written a letter to Narendra Modi demanding a ban on our first Netflix production. Such narrow-mindedness and intolerance are truly disappointing."

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She described its demand to block the country's first Netflix production as petty and unreasonable, adding that the move reflected a lack of understanding and tolerance.





Mishi Khan also challenged the Indian government to examine its own entertainment industry before targeting Pakistani productions.





She argued that Indian content featuring abusive language, vulgar scenes, intimate portrayals of relationships, same-sex relationships and extramarital affairs should also face scrutiny if the concern is protecting society from potentially harmful material.





She further urged Modi and the association to apply the same standards to domestic productions, rather than singling out Pakistani artists.





Mishi Khan also encouraged the Indian side to adopt a more open-minded approach and welcome the milestone of Pakistani entertainment reaching Netflix, instead of attempting to prevent its international release.





Mishi Khan's remarks prompted an enthusiastic response from social media users, with several followers applauding her for defending Pakistan's entertainment industry.





One user described the association's move as an expression of jealousy and hypocrisy, arguing that cultural exchanges should bring people closer rather than create further divisions.





The commenter also praised the series' trailer and expressed excitement about its release. Another user suggested that concerns about the popularity of Pakistani dramas could be behind the opposition, while others congratulated Mishi Khan for speaking out and encouraged her to continue raising her voice.

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With Netflix dropping the series' first trailer, fans and Pakistani drama enthusiasts have been swept into a frenzy of excitement, adding further momentum to the growing anticipation surrounding its global premiere.





Although Pakistani productions are largely absent from major streaming platforms in India, several dramas remain accessible through YouTube, where they continue to attract viewers. The latest controversy comes as Pakistani entertainment prepares to reach a wider international audience through Netflix.





According to HSBC estimates cited in the original report, India represents an important market for the streaming company, with approximately 20 million subscribers and a growing audience among younger viewers.

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Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi recently sparked excitement among fans after sharing the announcement of Netflix's upcoming series on his official social media account.





Following his post, several leading Pakistani stars also shared the news, revealing their involvement in the series and highlighting their respective roles ahead of its global premiere.





The upcoming series follows six couples as they navigate relationships and discover love, bringing together some of Pakistan's most recognizable television and film stars.





The series' premiere approaches, adding another layer to the ongoing debate over cultural exchange, artistic freedom and the politics surrounding entertainment between India and Pakistan.





The project represents a significant step for Pakistan's entertainment industry, bringing a major Pakistani literary adaptation to a global streaming platform and introducing the country's storytelling and talent to international audiences.