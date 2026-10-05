Amir Muqam not in favour of governor’s rule in KP but security risks persist

Amir Muqam criticizes PTI-led provincial government as party's long march toward Islamabad continues

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam said Monday that the government does not favor imposing governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, even as he criticized the province's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government and warned of security risks.





"We are not in favour of having governor's rule or declaring an emergency in KP as politically it is not a good decision," Muqam told a news conference. "However, on one hand, you have politicians, and then there is the state. Politics can only continue if we still have control of the province."





Muqam claimed the provincial government had lost its authority and that the security situation was worsening daily. He said Chief Minister Sohail Afridi had "abandoned" the province.





"There is no sign of the government in the province," Muqam said. "The chief executive of the province stays busy on his one-point agenda."





His remarks came a day after Afridi launched a PTI long march toward Islamabad. Afridi said the party would "not accept" any policy that goes against the interests of KP's people.





The march is aimed at securing the release of jailed PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The party went ahead despite warnings from the federal government, which has vowed to prevent any violent gatherings in the capital.





Muqam also addressed recent negotiations between the government and the opposition over the march. He said the government's side proposed that both sides "be on the same page" on terrorism.