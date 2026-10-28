Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani resigns as LHC judge

Sources cite personal reasons for his resignation months after his transfer from the Islamabad High Court.

LAHORE: Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani has resigned as a Lahore High Court judge, with sources citing personal reasons for his decision.





Kayani was transferred from the Islamabad High Court to the Lahore High Court in April as part of a judicial reshuffle approved by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.





The commission, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, approved the transfers on April 28 following a proposal initiated by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar.





Under the decision, Justice Kayani was transferred to the Lahore High Court, Justice Babar Sattar to the Peshawar High Court and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz to the Sindh High Court. The transfers were approved by a majority vote.





No further details about Kayani’s resignation were immediately available.