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ICC fines Haris Rauf 20% of match fee for code of conduct breach Spain train crash kills at least 30 and injures several others Resident Evil’s future shocks fans as Capcom hints at possible ending Israel election results: Final tally expected October 30, official results November 4 Pakistan says Afghan checkposts destroyed in retaliatory border action Petrol price falls to Rs376.06 per litre, diesel rises to Rs398.07 ICC fines Haris Rauf 20% of match fee for code of conduct breach Spain train crash kills at least 30 and injures several others Resident Evil’s future shocks fans as Capcom hints at possible ending Israel election results: Final tally expected October 30, official results November 4 Pakistan says Afghan checkposts destroyed in retaliatory border action Petrol price falls to Rs376.06 per litre, diesel rises to Rs398.07

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani resigns as LHC judge

Sources cite personal reasons for his resignation months after his transfer from the Islamabad High Court.

Web Desk October 28, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani

LAHORE: Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani has resigned as a Lahore High Court judge, with sources citing personal reasons for his decision.


Kayani was transferred from the Islamabad High Court to the Lahore High Court in April as part of a judicial reshuffle approved by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.


The commission, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, approved the transfers on April 28 following a proposal initiated by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar.


Under the decision, Justice Kayani was transferred to the Lahore High Court, Justice Babar Sattar to the Peshawar High Court and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz to the Sindh High Court. The transfers were approved by a majority vote.


No further details about Kayani’s resignation were immediately available.

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