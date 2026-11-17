Charles Walker meets Field Marshal Asim Munir to boost Pakistan-UK military ties

The visit highlights the shared determination of Pakistan and the UK to deepen military engagement.

Field Marshal Asim Munir reiterated Pakistan's commitment to broadening defence ties with the UK

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and the United Kingdom have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening military and defense relations as Britain's top military officer met with Pakistan's army chief in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, Nov. 17, discussing regional security challenges and opportunities for expanded bilateral cooperation.





A high-level British delegation, headed by Chief of the General Staff Gen. Sir Charles Roland Vincent Walker, met with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The visiting British military chief received a guard of honor from a Pakistan Army contingent upon his arrival at GHQ, marking the start of the official engagement.





During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, the evolving regional security situation and potential areas of cooperation in defense and security.





The two military leaders expressed satisfaction with the longstanding and friendly relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.





They also emphasized the importance of strengthening military-to-military engagement and expanding cooperation in the defense sector.





Field Marshal Asim Munir reiterated Pakistan's commitment to broadening defence ties with the United Kingdom, highlighting the importance of continued collaboration between the two countries.





Gen. Walker praised the professionalism and operational readiness of Pakistan's armed forces, while recognizing their role in promoting regional peace and stability.





The visit highlights the shared determination of Pakistan and the United Kingdom to deepen military engagement, reinforce defense partnerships and advance their longstanding bilateral relationship.