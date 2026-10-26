Ex-army chief Gen (retd) Abdul Waheed Kakar passes away in Rawalpindi

According to the ISPR, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and all ranks of the Pakistan Army expressed grief over Abdul Waheed Kakar’s death.

RAWALPINDI: Former Pakistan army chief General (retd.) Abdul Waheed Kakar has died in Rawalpindi, the military’s media wing said Monday.





According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and all ranks of the Pakistan Army expressed grief over Kakar’s death.





The military paid tribute to Kakar’s distinguished military service and leadership, acknowledging his contributions to the country and the armed forces.





The ISPR also extended condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the late general to be granted a place in the highest ranks of paradise.





Later, Funeral prayers for former Pakistan Army chief Gen. (retd.) Abdul Waheed Kakar, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military), were held at the Army Racecourse Ground in Rawalpindi.





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Commander National Strategic Command Gen. Syed Amir Raza attended the funeral prayers.





Former army chiefs, former chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and serving and retired civilian and military officials also attended the funeral to pay their respects.





Kakar, who served as Pakistan’s army chief from 1993 to 1996, was among the country’s senior military leaders.