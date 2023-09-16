Advertisement
Edition: English
Teenage housemaid missing from Karachi’s DHA recovered

Teenage housemaid missing from Karachi’s DHA recovered

Teenage housemaid missing from Karachi’s DHA recovered

The girl went missing in Phase 2, DHA two days ago.

KARACHI: Police officials have recovered a 15-year-old minor housemaid who went missing from Defence House Authority two days ago, BOL News reported.

Defence police station took action and recovered the minor girl Wajiha who allegedly went missing from Phase 2, DHA on September 13.  A police spokesperson said that the girl used to work as a housemaid but she did not return home for two days.

Police recovered the girl with the help of CCTV footage after her mother filed a complaint. The accused kidnapper identified as Shayan s/o Ejaz was also arrested, police added.

Wajiha left the apartment of her employer with some money but did not reach home. Her mother reported the missing girl on the police helpline.

Police registered a case of the above incident and started searching for the missing girl. Police said the girl Wajeeha was recovered using technical means.

A case has been registered against the arrested suspect. The girl has been handed over to her parents and the case is being further investigated.

 

