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Middle East tensions keep oil markets on edge DG ISPR briefs Peshawar students on security challenges Binance says security incident had estimated $6.3 billion impact; Exchange pledges to cover all losses Govt raises diesel price, keeps petrol rate steady PM Shehbaz hails Makkah pact as symbol of collective defence Middle East tensions keep oil markets on edge DG ISPR briefs Peshawar students on security challenges Binance says security incident had estimated $6.3 billion impact; Exchange pledges to cover all losses Govt raises diesel price, keeps petrol rate steady PM Shehbaz hails Makkah pact as symbol of collective defence

DG ISPR briefs Peshawar students on security challenges

Students raise questions about terrorism, regional developments and propaganda during an interactive discussion.

Web Desk October 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
PESHAWAR

PESHAWAR: From counterterrorism to social media propaganda, DG ISPR Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addressed key national security concerns during an interactive session with university students and faculty members in Peshawar.


During the session, Chaudhry discussed Pakistan’s national security situation and regional challenges, responding to questions from students and providing detailed explanations on the issues raised.


Students from several educational institutions warmly welcomed the military spokesperson upon his arrival. They also presented him with a traditional Pashtun turban and shawl as a gesture of respect.


The discussion covered the Pakistan Army’s role in combating terrorism and maintaining national security. Participants expressed their support for the military’s efforts to address security threats.


Students also highlighted the importance of responsible social media use and developing a better understanding of propaganda warfare. They said the session helped them gain awareness of misinformation and the challenges posed by information warfare.

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