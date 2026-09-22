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The armed forces are determined to defeat terrorism, Field Marshal says

Army chief receives briefing on militant threats, border management and troop readiness during Peshawar visit.

Web Desk September 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir

PESHAWAR: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar on Tuesday to review security and counterterrorism efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid a recent rise in militant attacks.


The Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff was briefed on the province’s security situation, ongoing counterterrorism operations, border management measures and the operational readiness of formations deployed in KP, according to the military’s media wing.


Munir praised the morale, readiness and professionalism of officers and troops, and acknowledged their commitment to protecting the country and its people.

He directed formations to remain vigilant and maintain the highest level of operational preparedness.


He also reaffirmed that the armed forces, with the support of the nation, remain committed to defeating terrorism and ensuring lasting peace and stability.


During the visit, Munir laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada in Peshawar and offered Fateha for the soldiers and others who lost their lives defending the country and fighting terrorism.


He paid tribute to the martyrs and said their sacrifices would never be forgotten.


Munir’s visit came days after a deadly attack on the old Police Lines in Kohat that killed 22 people, including 16 police officials and six civilians, and injured 103 others.


Police and security forces later carried out an overnight clearance operation inside the compound. Eight militants were killed during the operation, while security forces cleared key areas of the Police Lines.


The latest visit also comes as militant violence remains concentrated in KP and Balochistan. According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies, the two provinces accounted for nearly 96% of violence-related fatalities in Pakistan during the second quarter of 2026.


KP recorded 475 fatalities and 151 violent incidents during the quarter, while Balochistan reported 265 deaths and 94 incidents, the report said.

Pakistan has repeatedly urged the Afghan Taliban administration to prevent its territory from being used for attacks against Pakistan, amid continuing security concerns along the border.

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