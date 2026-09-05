Earthquake tremors shake Khuzdar and nearby areas

Seismic center records magnitude 3.2 quake 75 kilometers northwest of Khuzdar.

KHUZDAR: A magnitude 3.2 earthquake shook Khuzdar and nearby areas of Balochistan on Friday, sending residents outside their homes and shops.

No casualties or property damage were reported.

The seismic monitoring center said the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers, with its epicenter about 75 kilometers northwest of Khuzdar.

The tremors caused brief panic among residents, who gathered in open areas as a precaution after feeling the shaking.

No casualties or property damage were reported immediately after the earthquake.