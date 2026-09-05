Karachi assault case: two suspects arrested

Police investigate allegations of kidnapping and torture as the victim’s family seeks reconciliation.

KARACHI: A disturbing assault video from Karachi’s Defence Phase 8 has sparked a police investigation, with at least two suspects arrested and the victim alleging kidnapping, torture and threats.

The victim, identified as Ali Jafri, is seen in the video being beaten by three young men, while pleading for forgiveness. The footage also shows him being struck with a stick and having his hair pulled.

The South deputy inspector general said the alleged main suspect had been arrested and another suspect was taken into custody Saturday. The investigation was assigned to the Defence deputy superintendent of police.

Jafri told police that he had gone to DHA with friends for a meal on Aug. 29. He alleged that after leaving the restaurant, one of the suspects hit him on the head with a baseball bat, causing him to lose consciousness.

“After the blow, I became unconscious, and the suspects put me in a car and took me away,” Jafri alleged.

He said he was assaulted after being taken to another location and alleged that one of the suspects pointed a pistol at him. He also claimed the men repeatedly forced him to apologize, demanded money and threatened to harm his family.

Jafri further alleged that the suspects used money from his account to make purchases.

Police later registered a case at Sahil police station on Jafri’s complaint. Five people, including two unidentified suspects, have been nominated in the case, police said. The charges include provisions related to harassment, kidnapping and death threats.

According to sources, Jafri was initially taken to Bukhari by a man identified as Ibrahim Malik before allegedly being moved to another location within Sahil police station’s jurisdiction. The suspects allegedly beat him with sticks, leaving him with a broken leg.

Sources also alleged that the victim was forced to eat his own cut hair and was made to verbally abuse himself.

People close to Jafri said he was left frightened and deeply shaken after the incident and initially did not approach police.

South DIG Asad Raza took notice after the assault video surfaced online and ordered an investigation. Police said investigators were using the footage to identify everyone allegedly involved.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim’s family has come forward seeking reconciliation with Jafri. Family sources said Ibrahim and the other youths involved were friends and attended the same school.

The family claimed the dispute began over between Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 70,000 and said some of those involved were 15 or 16 years old. They appealed against legal action being taken against their children and said they planned to visit Jafri’s home to seek a settlement.

The family also said Ibrahim Malik is about 22 years old and that his father had disowned him two years ago.

Police sources said Ibrahim Malik, Ibrahim Sathi and others allegedly linked to the assault had been absent from their homes since the incident. One of the youths allegedly involved is reportedly a resident of Khayaban-e-Ghalib.

The allegations have not been independently verified, and the investigation remains underway.