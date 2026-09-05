Bangladesh measles outbreak nears 1,000 child deaths as cases surge

At Dhaka's Shishu Hospital, crowded measles wards have become a grim scene for families.

BANGLADESH: Bangladesh's measles outbreak is nearing 1,000 child deaths, with infections rising across the country and children's hospitals struggling to treat a growing number of seriously ill patients, according to health ministry data and medical officials.

At least 986 children have died since March, while confirmed and suspected measles cases have climbed above 180,000, the latest government figures show, more than 1,000 suspected infections are now being reported each day.

At Dhaka's Shishu Hospital, crowded measles wards have become a grim scene for families. Sick children cry as oxygen machines run beside their beds, while parents wait anxiously for treatment. Rima Akter, 30, said she watched two children die at the hospital in one day while caring for her 9-month-old son, Sabit Haque, who is among dozens of children being treated for measles.

Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases and can spread through coughs and sneezes. There is no specific treatment for the virus after infection, and severe cases can lead to serious breathing problems and swelling of the brain.

Young children face particular risks from complications, especially when illness is combined with poor nutrition. Doctors at the hospital said many children arrive in critical condition, malnutrition can further weaken their bodies and make it harder to recover from infection.

Bangladesh has launched a nationwide vaccination campaign in response to the outbreak. Officials say vaccination efforts are focused on children who missed previous doses. SM Ziauddin Hyder, a health adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, described the situation as “devastating” and said health workers are working to reach children who missed vaccinations.

Previous vaccination campaigns were disrupted by political unrest and other difficulties. Public health experts say Bangladesh may need wider vaccination coverage to slow the spread.