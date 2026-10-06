Ishaq Dar, UN chief Guterres review regional tensions and global issues

Ishaq Dar highlighted Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and promote dialogue.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar urged greater reliance on dialogue and diplomacy during a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday, Oct. 6, as the two discussed major regional and global challenges, including Kashmir, Palestine, Afghanistan and rising tensions in the region.





Ishaq Dar met Guterres at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, where he briefed the UN chief on Pakistan’s position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the Indus Waters Treaty, according to the Foreign Office spokesperson.

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Ishaq Dar called for a just and peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, reaffirming Pakistan’s longstanding diplomatic position.





The meeting also focused on Palestine, Afghanistan, counterterrorism and the future of the multilateral system, as well as other international issues.





Ishaq Dar highlighted Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and promote dialogue, including Islamabad’s role in facilitating talks between the United States and Iran.





He said dialogue and diplomacy remain the most effective tools for resolving conflicts, emphasizing Pakistan’s preference for peaceful solutions over confrontation.





Guterres, according to the Foreign Office, praised Pakistan’s longstanding contributions to the United Nations and welcomed its diplomatic efforts to promote dialogue, mediation and de-escalation.





The meeting comes as regional conflicts and diplomatic tensions continue to test international efforts to find peaceful solutions, putting renewed focus on the role of diplomacy and multilateral cooperation.