Saturday, October 3, 2026
Watch Live
Saturday, October 3, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
03-OCT-2026
PETROL
+2.10 PKR
Rs. 392.76/ltr
DIESEL
-0.30 PKR
Rs. 399.64/ltr
Headlines
UNHRC warns India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty threatens millions Minister orders faster work on one-stop port services center in Karachi Containers pileup at Karachi Port as truckers refuse to drive north ahead of PTI march Islamabad roads remain open ahead of PTI march, govt says G7 moves to boost fuel supplies after Trump pressure 11 militants killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan India win toss, choose to bat against Pakistan in Asian Games final Saudi Arabia plans to retake Bab el-Mandeb UNHRC warns India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty threatens millions Minister orders faster work on one-stop port services center in Karachi Containers pileup at Karachi Port as truckers refuse to drive north ahead of PTI march Islamabad roads remain open ahead of PTI march, govt says G7 moves to boost fuel supplies after Trump pressure 11 militants killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan India win toss, choose to bat against Pakistan in Asian Games final Saudi Arabia plans to retake Bab el-Mandeb

Islamabad roads remain open ahead of PTI march, govt says

Ministry says containers were placed to protect public infrastructure and maintain order.

Web Desk October 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
long march

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday denied reports that major roads in Islamabad had been shut ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Oct. 4 long march, saying containers had been placed in the capital as a precautionary security measure.


The clarification came after a report claimed that the government had seized between 1,500 and 2,000 shipping containers to block roads ahead of the PTI protest.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting rejected the claim in a fact-check, saying the containers were placed in line with directions from the Islamabad High Court to protect lives, property and the public’s lawful movement.


The ministry said roads remained open and that the measures were intended to protect public infrastructure and sensitive installations.


The PTI had postponed its planned march from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4. The party has said the protest is aimed at seeking the release of its jailed founder and what it describes as the restoration of constitutional supremacy.


The clarification came a day after government and opposition representatives held talks, although the PTI has maintained that it will proceed with the march toward the capital.


Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has previously said the government would adopt a long-term strategy for dealing with PTI protests, arguing that the country cannot remain shut down for 10 to 20 days because of demonstrations.


In its statement, the Information Ministry said describing the containers as "road blockades" ignored the judicial and security circumstances behind their placement.

The ministry also cited what it described as previous violent incidents involving the PTI, saying the measures were intended to prevent damage to public infrastructure and sensitive sites.


It accused the report of creating a misleading impression about the situation in Islamabad and said the government was acting within its responsibility to maintain public order.


Authorities are continuing preparations in the capital ahead of the Oct. 4 demonstration

Recommended

PTI approves October 4 long march toward Islamabad

PTI approves October 4 long march toward Islamabad
President Zardari approves ordinance to safeguard Islamabad’s safe city system

President Zardari approves ordinance to safeguard Islamabad’s safe city system
PM Shehbaz, VP JD Vance held a high-level meeting for regional peace

PM Shehbaz, VP JD Vance held a high-level meeting for regional peace
Education institutes resume activities in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Education institutes resume activities in Islamabad, Rawalpindi
Section 144 imposed in Balochistan, Islamabad ahead of protests

Section 144 imposed in Balochistan, Islamabad ahead of protests
Mohsin Naqvi says govt ready to handle Islamabad protest

Mohsin Naqvi says govt ready to handle Islamabad protest
Pakistan considers smart lockdown amid rising petroleum prices

Pakistan considers smart lockdown amid rising petroleum prices
Two pilots martyred in PAF training aircraft crash

Two pilots martyred in PAF training aircraft crash
Government allocates Rs5.29 billion for Youth IT Skills training

Government allocates Rs5.29 billion for Youth IT Skills training
Pakistan allocates record Rs3 Trillion for defense in FY2026-27

Pakistan allocates record Rs3 Trillion for defense in FY2026-27
Pakistan to present Budget 2026–27 in National Assembly today

Pakistan to present Budget 2026–27 in National Assembly today
No breakthrough in PPP-government budget negotiations

No breakthrough in PPP-government budget negotiations