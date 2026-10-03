Islamabad roads remain open ahead of PTI march, govt says

Ministry says containers were placed to protect public infrastructure and maintain order.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday denied reports that major roads in Islamabad had been shut ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Oct. 4 long march, saying containers had been placed in the capital as a precautionary security measure.





The clarification came after a report claimed that the government had seized between 1,500 and 2,000 shipping containers to block roads ahead of the PTI protest.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting rejected the claim in a fact-check, saying the containers were placed in line with directions from the Islamabad High Court to protect lives, property and the public’s lawful movement.





The ministry said roads remained open and that the measures were intended to protect public infrastructure and sensitive installations.





The PTI had postponed its planned march from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4. The party has said the protest is aimed at seeking the release of its jailed founder and what it describes as the restoration of constitutional supremacy.





The clarification came a day after government and opposition representatives held talks, although the PTI has maintained that it will proceed with the march toward the capital.





Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has previously said the government would adopt a long-term strategy for dealing with PTI protests, arguing that the country cannot remain shut down for 10 to 20 days because of demonstrations.





In its statement, the Information Ministry said describing the containers as "road blockades" ignored the judicial and security circumstances behind their placement.

The ministry also cited what it described as previous violent incidents involving the PTI, saying the measures were intended to prevent damage to public infrastructure and sensitive sites.





It accused the report of creating a misleading impression about the situation in Islamabad and said the government was acting within its responsibility to maintain public order.





Authorities are continuing preparations in the capital ahead of the Oct. 4 demonstration