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UNHRC warns India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty threatens millions Minister orders faster work on one-stop port services center in Karachi Containers pileup at Karachi Port as truckers refuse to drive north ahead of PTI march Islamabad roads remain open ahead of PTI march, govt says G7 moves to boost fuel supplies after Trump pressure 11 militants killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan India win toss, choose to bat against Pakistan in Asian Games final Saudi Arabia plans to retake Bab el-Mandeb UNHRC warns India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty threatens millions Minister orders faster work on one-stop port services center in Karachi Containers pileup at Karachi Port as truckers refuse to drive north ahead of PTI march Islamabad roads remain open ahead of PTI march, govt says G7 moves to boost fuel supplies after Trump pressure 11 militants killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan India win toss, choose to bat against Pakistan in Asian Games final Saudi Arabia plans to retake Bab el-Mandeb

Minister orders faster work on one-stop port services center in Karachi

Maritime affairs ministry reviews ship registration reforms, blue economy measures and development projects at Port Qasim and Gwadar

Web Desk October 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source



KARACHI: Pakistan's federal minister for maritime affairs has directed officials to speed up work on a proposed one-stop facilitation center in Karachi that would bring port-related government services under a single roof, the ministry said Saturday.


Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry issued the instruction during a weekly review meeting on the Ministry of Maritime Affairs' ongoing projects and policy initiatives, according to a ministry statement.


The meeting addressed efforts to facilitate maritime trade, strengthen the fisheries sector and develop the country's blue economy, the statement said.


Chaudhry said the proposed one-door cell for business facilitation was meant to make it easier for port-related businesses to obtain government services, and that all port trade services should be housed under one roof in line with the prime minister's trade facilitation agenda.


Officials also reviewed proposals to simplify ship registration and the registration of fishing vessels, along with measures on the blue economy and tax incentives for fisheries exporters, the statement said.


The minister was briefed on progress toward drafting a National Maritime Policy and a National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy. The Shipping and Transhipment Policy was also discussed, along with development projects at Port Qasim, including the Sea-to-Steel Project and a proposed Integrated Maritime Industrial Complex.


The meeting further reviewed rehabilitation work on the Karachi Port Trust's Manora Workshop and various development projects at Gwadar Port, as well as the Maritime Educational Endowment Fund, which is intended to support maritime education and human resources development.


Chaudhry directed relevant officials to maintain momentum on the projects and ensure timely progress, with particular emphasis on measures to improve the ease of doing business in the maritime sector.

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