Section 144 imposed in Balochistan, Islamabad ahead of protests

Public gatherings, protests and rallies banned in Balochistan, while Islamabad tightens security ahead of Sept. 27 march

Balochistan authorities have imposed Section 144 across the province for 30 days, banning public gatherings, protests and rallies from Sept. 23.





The order prohibits gatherings of five or more people in public places, along with sit-ins, demonstrations and similar activities, according to the provincial government.





The authorities have also banned the public display of weapons and prohibited face coverings, masks or anything that could prevent identification in public places.





Balochistan Home Department Adviser Babar Yousafzai said law enforcement agencies and district administrations had been directed to strictly enforce the restrictions.

Violations will be dealt with under relevant laws, officials said.





ISLAMABAD: Islamabad authorities have imposed Section 144 in the capital as security measures are tightened ahead of a planned PTI march on Sept. 27.





The order, issued Sept. 18 under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act 2024, bans public gatherings and will remain in force for two months, according to the district administration.





Authorities have warned that violations could lead to legal action, with the law carrying a prison term of up to three years.





Mobile phone and internet services are also expected to be suspended in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Attock on Sept. 26 and 27 as part of the security arrangements.





Traffic restrictions have also been imposed on major routes leading toward Islamabad. The M-1 is being closed between the Islamabad Toll Plaza and Chachh Interchange, while the M-14 is being closed between Hakla and Kundal.





The GT Road, or N-5, is also being closed at Attock Khurd in both directions.





The measures come ahead of the expected arrival of protest caravans in Islamabad on Sept. 27, reportedly led by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister.