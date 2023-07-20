ICT Police restricts motorbike entry in Red Zone

Shuttle service has been initiated from three designated points.

Move taken amid security reasons in Muharram.

Bike entry in Red Zone is to remain suspended until Muharram 12.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday imposed a ban on motorbike entry in the Red Zone.

The police have taken this step amid security reasons in the Holy month of Muharramul Haram.

This decision aims to enhance security protocols and ensure the safety of citizens and key government installations in the area.

The ban will be in effect until 12 Muharram and will be strictly enforced to prevent unauthorized access and address potential security threats.

To facilitate citizens’ access to the Red Zone, a reliable shuttle service has been introduced from three designated points: Serena Chowk, Parade Avenue, and Nadra Chowk.

The police spokesperson emphasized the temporary nature of this restriction, highlighting its importance in ensuring the safety of everyone in the area.