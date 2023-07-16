Prime accused of Margalla’s hiking trail 3 rape case arrested

Kohsar police station registered an FIR on complaint of the rape survivor under Section 376.

The Islamabad Police after three days of continuous search arrested the prime accused behind the alleged rape of a woman at hiking trail 3 in Margalla Hills.

On Thursday, the Kohsar police station registered a first information report (FIR) on the complaint of the rape survivor under Section 376.

As per the FIR, the victim, originally from Muridke, was searching for employment when she received a text message from an individual approximately two months ago.

The person deceived her by promising a job in the education department and demanded a payment of Rs50,000.

Subsequently, the man arranged a meeting with the woman at a bus stop in Rawalpindi under the pretense of introducing her to a senior officer conducting job interviews.

However, instead of taking her to the interview, the suspect took her to Margalla Hills’ Trail 3 where he allegedly raped her at gunpoint.

He also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The victim was taken to Polyclinic for a medical examination along with a lady constable, as mentioned in the FIR.

However, the ICT police on Saturday claimed to find no evidence of rape.

The plaintiff’s medical report shows no evidence of rape or sexual abuse, police said.

Police said the plaintiff and the accused had a consensual relationship and were friends. The spokesperson said the plaintiff is reluctant to cooperate with the police and has not provided details of the accused.

Police said the Margalla hiking trails are protected with drone surveillance and effective patrolling. The spokesperson said the exact location of the alleged incident is being determined and police will investigate all aspects of the case.