Kept in the dark: Non-functional street and traffic lights on Lahore’s roads make movement difficult for commuters and pedestrians

Roaming around the roads of Lahore, one does not find operational street lights after crossing the Mall Road underpass heading towards Harbanspura, despite it being a busy route.

Punjab’s chief city is also witnessing an increase in traffic flow as more investors, government and private institutions have settled in the metropolis.

However, what stands out in the fast-growing city is the dysfunctional traffic and street lights that have left traffic to be controlled manually by traffic police.

The main Canal Bank Road is one of the busiest of the city but does not have operational lights near Jallo, causing heavy traffic snarl-ups, especially at peak hours, while the issue of fog further compounds matters.

Despite being an accident-prone stretch, the authorities concerned have turned a blind eye towards the issue.

Local residents claim that the city keeps witnessing rampant accidents as motorists had a hard time navigating the roads without functional traffic and street lights.

“It is a risky affair to commute on the road in foggy conditions due to defunct street lights,” said Zia, a commuter.

Harbanspura Chowk is reportedly one of the busiest areas in the city and commuters usually take the route to reach Ring Road or its nearby areas.

Deadly negligence

Nawab Khan, a security guard at a bakery, said, “Passers-by and commuters face a tough time on the stretch due to defunct street lights. Every month, a number of people including children lose their lives in accidents.”

Despite being a basic necessity, we are deprived of street lights. Nothing has been done in spite of apprising the authorities of the issue, said a resident of Jallo.

Poorly lit streets or those without any lighting pose a danger to the citizens especially the bikers and women who are passing by. They complain of vehicles slowing down next to them or people passing lewd remarks.

Women in the city who have no option but to pass through such stretches take each step with the constant fear of danger lurking in some corner. At times, their guiding light is the torch in their mobile phones or the headlights of vehicles passing by.

According to Hiba, a resident of Rizwan Garden, which is located on Canal Bank Road, although there are street lights near Jallo, they are simply not adequate. “The road at the side of the mall is not properly lit. If you are passing by in a car, it is fine. But walking through them is not advisable,” she told Bol News.

Motorists in the city have called on the government to fast track the restoration of lights to ease the flow of vehicles.

Poorly lit roads are perceived as dangerous. A well-lit road would reduce fear. It would make the streets welcoming for women and senior citizens.

Some others pointed to heavily wooded areas being left in the dark. But the situation is no better even in the central business district.

“I get off the rickshaw at Canal Bank Road and walk towards Ghurki Hospital and vice versa. You can see nothing while walking along the green belt. I count on the headlights of passing vehicles to take the next step,” said Ayeza, a doctor.

Wading through the darkness is not something that is limited to roads in the city. Sumera Bhatti, who uses the pedestrian bridge on Canal Bank Road, has been paralysed with fear several times when the lights have gone off as she is walking on the bridge.

“I just do not understand what to do when that happens. Crossing the road is dangerous enough but using the pedestrian bridge at night is not safe either,” she said.

“I live off the Ring Road near Harbanspura. There are no lights on the main road. Mugging is frequent on the dark stretch,” says Ibrahim, a shopkeeper.

The citizens noted that police officers are either overworked or not deployed and that traffic movement is nearly impossible, leaving the area prone to snatching and robberies It gets even worse especially during the smog season when it becomes nearly impossible to navigate the road.

Despite the country spending millions to improve the road network, lights on the roads have clearly not been given priority.

“It is our wish that the authorities concerned ensure operations of the long dead lights on the roads to ease the passage of traffic and many other benefits it brings forth,” said Talha, a shop owner.

The writer is a freelance contributor