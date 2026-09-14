Prince William, Kate Middleton will attend world premiere of 'Digger'

Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend the world premiere of “Digger,” starring Tom Cruise, at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend the world premiere of “Digger,” starring Tom Cruise, at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Royal expert Rebecca English announced the news on X, formerly known as Twitter. She wrote that the Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the Royal Film Performance world premiere of “Digger” in support of the Film and TV Charity.

She added that the premiere will be hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and the Film and TV Charity.

The event will be the 73rd Royal Film Performance organized by the charity during its 100-year history.





Meanwhile, the Film and TV Charity announced that audiences will be able to experience the global premiere of “Digger” on one of the UK's biggest cinema screens at the Cineworld IMAX in Leicester Square. The event is part of the Royal Film Performance, one of the UK's most prestigious film events.

The charity said the exclusive screening will give audiences a rare opportunity to experience the movie on a large IMAX screen while supporting the Film and TV Charity's work.

As an additional highlight, IMAX ticket holders will receive a special welcome from Tom Cruise before the screening.

The charity said senior members of the Royal Family, Tom Cruise, other cast members and the filmmakers will attend the event. It added that the screening will offer a rare opportunity to experience the excitement of the Royal Film Performance on the same night as the main event in an unforgettable setting in the heart of Leicester Square.