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Apple names Salman Dar as first head of government affairs for Pakistan

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja welcomed the appointment in a LinkedIn post, saying it reflects growing engagement between Apple and Pakistan.

Web Desk September 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Apple has appointed Salman Dar as its first Head of Government Affairs for Pakistan, a move welcomed by the country's federal IT minister as a sign of deepening engagement between the tech giant and Islamabad.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja welcomed the appointment in a LinkedIn post, saying it reflects growing engagement between Apple and Pakistan.

"Happy to welcome Apple's first entry through the appointment of their Head of Government Affairs for Pakistan," the minister said.

Khawaja said the government's engagement with Apple over the past two years, alongside Pakistan's evolving digital landscape, had started to produce results.

She congratulated Dar on his appointment and expressed hope for enhanced engagement aimed at creating a "win-win situation" and expanding Apple's presence in Pakistan.

Dar, in a separate LinkedIn post, said he had started his new position as Head of Government Affairs - Pakistan at Apple.

"In this role, I will lead government affairs in Pakistan, supporting the company's engagement with regulators, policymakers, and key stakeholders," he said.

Khawaja also thanked Omar El Rifai, Apple's director of government affairs for the Middle East and Pakistan, for his support throughout the process.

The appointment comes as Pakistan seeks to strengthen its digital economy and attract greater participation from global technology companies.

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