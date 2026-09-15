PM Shehbaz calls for export-led growth, diversification beyond traditional sectors

Sharif seeks simpler export process, global standards, value addition, new trade deals, and technology use to diversify Pakistan's exports and boost competitiveness.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed authorities to make export growth the cornerstone of Pakistan's economic development and to expand the country's export base beyond traditional sectors, his office said.

Chairing a review meeting on boosting exports and accelerating economic growth, Sharif called for bringing more sectors and industries into export activities to diversify Pakistan's trade and expand its presence in international markets, the PM Office said in a statement.

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Focus on Quality, Value Addition and Technology

He directed authorities to align Pakistani products with global standards, strengthen quality assurance systems and ensure compliance with international standards and regulations. He also called for greater focus on value addition to enhance the value and competitiveness of Pakistani products in global markets.

The prime minister directed relevant authorities to promote modern technology, research and innovation in export-oriented industries and to make greater use of digitalization and emerging technologies to modernize the economy.

He also called for removing administrative and business-related hurdles faced by exporters and making the export process simpler, faster and more transparent.

Trade Deals, New Markets and Export Promotion Efforts

The meeting was briefed on progress in implementing the approved strategic roadmap for export promotion. Various proposals were reviewed regarding access to new international markets, diversification of export sectors, improvement in product quality and ease of doing business.

The meeting also discussed measures to improve the global competitiveness of Pakistan's export sectors.

Officials said steps were being taken to negotiate free trade agreements and preferential trade arrangements with friendly countries to expand access for Pakistani products in international markets.

The meeting was also informed that measures were being taken to include Pakistani horticultural products in the export basket. Efforts were under way to increase exports of Pakistani surgical and medical equipment by encouraging local exporters to participate in international hospital tenders and procurement processes.

Officials said exhibitions including TEXPO, Health Engineering and Minerals Show, and FoodAg were being organized in different cities to introduce Pakistani products to international companies and buyers.

Work was also under way to bring intellectual property laws in line with modern requirements to promote innovation in exports, the meeting was told.

The restructuring of the Export Development Fund had been completed, while further measures were being taken through the fund to facilitate the business community, officials said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and federal ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Jam Kamal Khan, Dr Musadik Masood Malik, Ahsan Khan Cheema and Muhammad Aurangzeb attended the meeting, along with Prime Minister's Adviser Haroon Akhtar, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani and senior officials of relevant institutions.



