Pakistan, Bahrain set to deepen bilateral ties at 3rd 'JMC' under Dar’s leadership

DPM Ishaq Dar emphasized the importance of the JMC.

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar chaired an inter-ministerial meeting in Islamabad today, Oct. 3, to review preparations for the third session of the Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC).





The secretary of the Economic Affairs Division briefed Ishaq Dar on the agenda and key areas of bilateral cooperation for the upcoming session, which Dar will co-chair with his Bahraini counterpart.





Ishaq Dar emphasized the importance of the JMC in strengthening cooperation between Pakistan and Bahrain. He directed the relevant ministries to coordinate closely, complete preparations, and work toward achieving concrete outcomes during the Bahraini Foreign Minister's visit next week.



