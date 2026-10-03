Student protests spread across France as 1700 arrested

More than 700 schools have been closed across the France amid the unrest.

PARIS: Protests by high school students against France’s education system intensified, with clashes between demonstrators and police reported during four days of unrest.

More than 1,700 people have been arrested during the protests, while clashes have left several people injured and caused damage to public property in several parts of the country.

More than 700 schools have been closed amid the unrest. Education Minister Edouard Geffray said people who were not students were using the movement to advance their own objectives.

Several French trade unions have also expressed support for the student protests. Demonstrators have complained about long school hours, excessively hot classrooms and staff shortages caused by frequent absences.

In the eastern city of Strasbourg, clouds of tear gas filled streets during clashes. In Marseille, police lines were targeted with fireworks, while rubbish bins were set on fire in the western city of Rennes.

In Pantin, a suburb of Paris, protesters set fire to fences and other objects and threw fireworks at riot police, who subsequently withdrew from the area.

Following an emergency government meeting Thursday, a source close to the prime minister said the protests had evolved from a protest movement into violent unrest in urban areas.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin also said the demonstrations had been taken over by “outside elements.”

Geffray said 65 education-sector employees had been injured during the unrest, including 40 school principals. Teachers have also announced plans to go on strike.