Pakistan marks Air Force Day on Sept. 7

The nation honors PAF martyrs and veterans while remembering their service and sacrifice in defending Pakistan’s airspace.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is marking Air Force Day on Monday, paying tribute to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) martyrs and veterans whose courage has shaped the country’s aerial defense and military history.

Observed every Sept. 7, Air Force Day commemorates the PAF’s contribution to the 1965 war with India and honors those who gave their lives in the line of duty. The occasion is observed alongside Defence and Martyrs’ Day commemorations, keeping alive the memory of those who stood at the forefront of the country’s defense.

The PAF’s performance during the 1965 war remains a defining chapter in its history. Facing a numerically superior Indian force, Pakistani pilots relied on tactical precision, operational preparedness and combat skill to protect the country’s airspace.

One of the conflict’s most celebrated figures was Squadron Leader Muhammad Mahmood Alam, widely known as M.M. Alam. According to Pakistani military accounts, Alam shot down five Indian aircraft in less than a minute during an aerial engagement on the Sargodha front.

Air Commodore Sajjad Haider also emerged as a prominent figure during the war. Under his command, Pakistani aircraft struck India’s Pathankot Air Base, where several enemy aircraft were reported to have been destroyed on the ground.

The exploits of PAF personnel during the conflict became enduring symbols of courage and military resolve, cementing the 1965 war as a significant chapter in the force’s legacy.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif praised that legacy in a message issued Sunday ahead of Air Force Day, commending the PAF for decades of service, courage and operational excellence.

Shehbaz said the force had repeatedly answered the nation’s call during times of conflict, demonstrating what he described as professional capability, combat prowess and determination in safeguarding Pakistan’s aerial frontiers.

He recalled the 1965 war as a moment when PAF aviators displayed exceptional resolve and made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. The prime minister paid tribute to the martyrs, describing their service as a source of national honor.

Shehbaz also highlighted the PAF’s contribution to Marka-e-Haq, referring to the confrontation between Pakistan and India from April 22 to May 10, 2025.

He said the PAF operated in close coordination with Pakistan’s other armed services and attributed its performance to decisive leadership, tactical acumen, meticulous planning and modern combat capabilities.

The prime minister pointed to the force’s modernization and indigenization efforts, saying its integrated, multidomain capabilities had strengthened its ability to respond to emerging security challenges.

The PAF also played a significant part in Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, with its operational readiness and capabilities contributing to the protection of Pakistan’s sovereignty and airspace.

Beyond commemorating wartime achievements, Air Force Day recognizes the broader service of PAF personnel and veterans. Their discipline, dedication and readiness remain central to the force’s identity.

Across the country, tributes are being paid to PAF martyrs and ghazis, with prayers offered for the elevation of the ranks of those who lost their lives, the safety of veterans and the success of serving officers and personnel.

Shehbaz extended his wishes for the PAF’s continued professional advancement and expressed confidence that the force would remain ready to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and aerial frontiers.