Japanese Tekken player Rangchu claims Takedown 2026 title

From 4th September till 6th September, Packages Mall in Lahore hosted a major gaming spectacle as Takedown 2026 brought together gaming enthusiasts and top esports players for an action-packed competition.

LAHORE: Japanese Tekken player Rangchu defeated Farzeen 3-0 in the grand final to win Takedown 2026 on Sunday at Packages Mall.

The three-day tournament, held Sept. 4-6, drew top esports talent and gaming enthusiasts to the Lahore venue for high-stakes competition.





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Pakistan’s Arslan Ash, one of the tournament’s featured players, fell to AK in the losers semifinal, ending his run before the championship round.





Ash’s matchup against Ulsaan earlier in the event drew significant fan attention, and his winning performances were among the tournament’s early highlights.





Organizers reported intense matches and a lively atmosphere throughout the competition, underscoring the growing popularity of esports in Pakistan.





Ash remains one of the country’s most prominent figures on the international gaming scene.