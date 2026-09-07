Brendan Fraser brings fresh buzz as 'Mummy 4' franchise enters a new era

Fraser's revealed that he had been training hard to get back into shape for his return as Rick O'Connell charcater.

Brendan Fraser is bringing fresh buzz to "The Mummy" franchise as filming for the long-awaited reboot is set to begin, with the actor confirming the production timeline and teasing an exciting return to the adventure series.

The update came during an interview with French television channel Canal+ at the American Film Festival, where Fraser revealed that cameras for the new "Mummy 4" movie are scheduled to start rolling. The announcement marks a major moment for fans of the popular adventure franchise.

Fraser last appeared as Rick O'Connell in "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor " in 2008. His return means the actor is stepping back into one of his most famous roles nearly two decades after his last appearance.

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The comeback is creating a wave of excitement because Fraser will not be returning alone. Several familiar faces from the franchise are also expected to join the new chapter. Rachel Weisz is set to return as Evelyn Carnahan, one of the series' key characters. Weisz previously played Evelyn in the first two Mummy movies before Maria Bello took over the role in the 2008 installment. Kevin O'Connor is also returning as Beni Gabor, the memorable thief who became one of the franchise's most entertaining characters.

Earlier this year, Fraser revealed that he had been training hard to get back into shape for his return as O'Connell. Now, the results of that preparation are becoming more visible as Fraser shows off a noticeably different look during the European premiere of his World War II thriller "Pressure." The new Mummy movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Oct. 15, 2027, giving audiences a new adventure and mystery evoking the elements that made the series a fan favorite to look forward to as the franchise enters its next era.