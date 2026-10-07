Pakistan PM stresses on stopping rising terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at any cost

Shehbaz Sharif makes remarks during meeting with federal minister on Kashmir affairs; province recorded 54 terrorist attacks in August, a 50% increase from July.









ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday that rising terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province "must be stopped" at any cost.

Sharif made the remarks during a meeting with Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam in Islamabad, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

The two discussed matters related to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"It is our desire that KP should also develop like other parts of the country," Sharif said. "We regard with appreciation the sacrifices of the people of KP against terrorism."

Muqam briefed the prime minister on ongoing matters and progress in AJK and GB. Sharif directed that effective measures continue to ensure the welfare, development and provision of basic facilities for people in both regions, calling their development and prosperity government priorities.

On Tuesday, Sharif expressed dismay over "unfortunate events" in AJK in recent months, saying the law took its course.

The government and the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee have clashed over various issues, most notably the committee's demand to abolish 12 refugee seats in the AJK Legislative Assembly, which led to violence-marred protests across the region.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has faced longstanding terrorist attacks and security challenges. The province, excluding merged districts, recorded 54 terrorist attacks in August compared with 36 in July, a 50% increase, according to data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

Security forces killed five terrorists Tuesday in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan. On Oct. 2, security forces killed seven terrorists in a separate IBO in North Waziristan.