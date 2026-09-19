Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Balochistan

Five militants were killed in Panjgur and six others in Chagai during separate operations.

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed 11 terrorists in two separate operations in Balochistan on Saturday, security sources said, as counterterrorism operations continue under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3.





Five terrorists were killed in an operation in the Gowargo area of Panjgur district, the sources said.





Security sources described the killed militants as India-backed and said security forces recovered a large quantity of weapons and ammunition from the site.

In a separate operation in Chagai district, security forces targeted militant positions in the Ameenabad and Siah Chang areas, killing six terrorists, according to the sources.





The operations are part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts in Balochistan, where security forces have increased intelligence-based operations against militant groups.





The latest operations come as Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continue to account for a large share of Pakistan’s militant violence.

A report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies said the two provinces recorded nearly 96% of all violence-related deaths in Pakistan during the second quarter of 2026.





Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 475 deaths during the period, accounting for more than 61% of the national total, while Balochistan reported 265 deaths, or 34%.





Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also recorded 151 violent incidents, while Balochistan reported 94, according to the report.

The figures highlight the continuing security challenges facing both provinces as authorities carry out operations against militant networks.