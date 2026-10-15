Peshawar school roof collapse kills 28 children and 2 teachers, officials say

More than 30 injured taken to Peshawar hospital as rescuers search rubble for survivors; death toll feared to rise

PESHAWAR: At least 28 children and two teachers were killed Thursday when the roof of a private school collapsed in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar, government officials said.





More than 40 injured people were taken to Lady Reading Hospital, hospital spokesperson Muhammad Asim said. An emergency was declared at the hospital, with administrators present in the trauma ward, he said. The injured were receiving immediate medical treatment, and some were in critical condition.

All the children were 13 or younger, Asim said.





Rescue 1122 ambulances and disaster response vehicles arrived at the scene and began rescue operations. Rescue 1122 provided first aid to more than eight injured children before taking them to the hospital.

The rescue operation was ongoing as workers searched for more people trapped under the debris. Officials feared the death toll could rise.





Several similar roof and building collapse incidents involving schools have occurred in Pakistan this year. Here are the details found:





June 30, 2026 — Lahore (Punjab Province)

At least 14 children killed when the roof of a tutoring center collapsed in the Kahna area on the outskirts of Lahore . More than 30 students, aged 5 to 16, were inside the residential building when the roof gave way . Eight other children and a teacher were injured . Police said the tutoring center was operating illegally in an aging building, and the roof of an unfinished second floor apparently collapsed due to poor construction quality . Two people, including the building owner, were arrested .





September 16, 2026 — Dera Ghazi Khan (Punjab Province)

Four children killed and 12 others injured after the roof of a classroom at a private school caved in . Sixteen children, two teachers, and two laborers were rescued from the debris .





September 19, 2025 — Hafizabad (Punjab Province)

Seven people killed, including five children, when the roof of a private academy collapsed . The woman who ran the academy and her son were also among the deceased . Police said recent monsoon rains had weakened the structure .





September 13, 2025 — Kot Radha Kishan (Punjab Province)

Several children were injured when the roof of a private school collapsed . The nursery class was located on the second floor of the school, and the classroom roof was described as dilapidated . Nine injured children were taken to a local hospital .





These incidents share common factors: most occurred in Punjab province, involved private or unregistered educational facilities operating in aging or poorly constructed buildings, and were often linked to negligence in construction or maintenance .