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Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot

Khan will share the stage with featured artists Bayan and Murtaza Qizilbash.

Web Desk September 18, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Aarish Khan, a 19-year-old artist from Karachi opens Red Bull Pakistan's "Off the Roof" event at the PNCA building here after winning the inaugural season of "Build the Beat," a vertical music competition produced by BOL Entertainment.

Arish Khan, who recently completed his intermediate studies and is preparing to start university, said he learned of the opportunity two days before traveling to Islamabad and was caught off guard by the news.

"I never anticipated an opportunity like this," Arish Khan said.


Arish Khan will share the stage with featured artists Bayan and Murtaza Qizilbash, according to the event lineup posted on Red Bull Pakistan's page.

"Build the Beat" was developed under BOL Entertainment's Studio Hub banner, which produces digital-first content across several categories, including health and finance and music.

The competition turned the company's existing Build the Beat playlist into what organizers describe as Pakistan's first vertical music competition designed to create content that is highly shareable and deeply engaging for audiences.

Organizers held auditions for 50 to 60 hopefuls before narrowing the field to 12 contestants, who then competed head-to-head. Audiences voted for their favorite performers through Instagram's story poll feature over a bracket that included two preliminary rounds, a wildcard entry and a semifinal round before Arish Khan's win in the final.

Video of the performances and a breakdown of the tournament are available on BOL Entertainment's Instagram page.

Following his victory, Red Bull Pakistan tapped Khan for the opening slot at "Off the Roof," set for the PNCA building in Islamabad. His official event poster has been posted to Red Bull Pakistan's page alongside the rest of the lineup.

In a bold commitment to nurturing the next generation of stars, Bol Network reaffirms its core philosophy of investing in raw talent and providing aspiring individuals with the platform they deserve. The network believes that true potential often lies in undiscovered voices hungry for a chance to shine.

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