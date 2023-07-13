New monsoon spell rains likely to lash KP today

- PMD predicts thunderstorms and strong winds.
- District administration instructed to take precautionary measures.
- Rain system is likely to remain active till July 17.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported of a new series of monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from today (Thursday).
The Met Department has predicted the rain system to remain active till July 17.
In view of likely thunderstorms and strong winds, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has directed the district administration to take precautionary measures.
The authority also expressed fear of possible landslides in the upper districts.
The district administration has been urged to ensure the availability of small and heavy machinery.
Besides, urban flooding is likely in some areas of Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, and other areas.
Alongside, authorities are directed to ensure the dissemination of advisory to tourists and local communities in upland areas.
