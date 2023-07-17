Pervaiz Khattak forms ‘PTI Parliamentarians’

57 former members of PTI have announced their support for Pervez Khattak.

We strongly condemn incidents like May 9 tragedy, Khattak.

Khattak earlier denied joining or forming any other party.

Advertisement

The former federal minister and PTI leader Pervaiz Khattak on Monday formed a new political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians.

57 former members of PTI have announced their support for Pervez Khattak.

Former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, former governor Shah Farman Ishtiaq Armard, and former provincial minister Shaukat Ali are among the ones to join the new party.

Khattak held a meeting at Chamkani near Peshawar, where it was agreed on the establishment of PTI parliamentarians.

Pervez Khattak stated that members of the Assembly parted ways with PTI due to the violent incidents of May 9 adding that we strongly condemn such tragedies.

Earlier, Pervaiz Khattak earlier stressed that he has parted ways with PTI stating that he could not continue his political career under the banner of the PTI anymore.

Advertisement

He also announced that his first priority was the establishment of his own political party.

Added that consultations with political associates and the documentation work were underway.

Pervaiz Khattak also claimed to have the support of 35 MPAs and 10 MNAs.