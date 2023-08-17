Polio virus detected in environmental samples of Peshawar

Several polio campaigns are being organized in the country.

Parents urged to get their children vaccinated against polio.

Polio virus has been detected in the environmental samples of Peshawar, the spokesperson of Ministry of Health reported.

This year, a total of 15 positive environmental samples have been found across the country.

The virus detected is genetically linked to the polio virus found in neighboring Afghanistan. To combat this, multiple polio campaigns are being organized throughout Pakistan.

Iftikhar Ali Shalawani, who is leading the efforts, stated that comprehensive measures are being implemented to eradicate polio from the country.

He stated that a coordinated strategy is being devised wherever the virus is detected.

The Pakistan Polio Program is dedicated to wiping out polio nationwide.

Emphasizing the importance of the cause, Shalawani urged parents to ensure their children receive polio drops in every campaign, highlighting it as both a religious and moral obligation to protect children from lasting disabilities.

In the pursuit of a polio-free Pakistan, Shalawani stressed the crucial role that civil society media should play.

Their active involvement is seen as integral to the mission of eradicating polio and ensuring the well-being of future generations, said Shalawani.