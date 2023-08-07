PTI surprises rivals by winning Peshawar LG by-polls

PTI’s Inam Ullah secured 20,333 votes.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) achieved victory in the Peshawar local government by-elections against rivals, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI).

PTI won the chairman slots for tehsil councils Mathra, Havelian, and Abbottabad.

In Mathra, Inam Ullah of PTI secured 20,333 votes, succeeding the seat left vacant by the death of JUI-F’s tehsil chairman Farid Ullah. However, JUI-F’s candidate, Rafiullah, failed in the contest with 13,564 votes.

Among the other candidates, Iftikhar Ahmed of the Jamat-e-Islami I for 9,546 votes, Aziz Ghaffar of ANP got 2,721 votes, Ali Abbas of PPP got 5,377 votes and Fazlullah of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) got 3,351 votes.

The voter turnout was 26%, with 55,607 people casting their votes, and extraordinary security measures were taken to ensure a peaceful polling process.

In Havelian, the result was delayed due to a scuffle, but independent candidate Uzair Sher Khan eventually won with 21,464 votes.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) set up 155 polling stations for Mathra, with 496 booths for 218,630 voters, while Havelian had 134 polling stations and 392 booths for 165,800 voters. The ECP declared some polling stations as most sensitive and sensitive.

More than 3,000 personnel of police and Frontier Constabulary were deployed at the polling stations. The vehicles of Frontier Corpse were also patrolling the area.

PTI leader Asad Umar expressed his joy on the party’s win in the by-polls, highlighting the success of PTI’s candidate Inam, who was a dedicated worker and trained by the Insaf Students Federation (ISF). The victory was achieved against opponents who spent large amounts of money.