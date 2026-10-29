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England crush Sri Lanka’s chase After scoring 386-5

Sri Lanka, which won the toss and elected to field, was bowled out for 331 in 45.1 overs. Pakistan and Sri Lanka had already qualified for the tournament final.

Web Desk October 29, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LAHORE: England defeated Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the final league match of the tri-nation ODI series on Thursday, defending a target of 387 at Gaddafi Stadium.


Sri Lanka, which won the toss and elected to field, was bowled out for 331 in 45.1 overs. Pakistan and Sri Lanka had already qualified for the tournament final.


England posted 386-5 in 50 overs, recording the highest ODI total at Gaddafi Stadium. Pakistan previously held the record with 375 runs against Zimbabwe in 2025.


Ben Duckett led England’s batting with a career-best 167 off 143 balls, hitting 24 boundaries without a six. Tom Banton scored 74 as England’s openers put on 163 runs for the first wicket.


Captain Harry Brook, who had scored a double century against Sri Lanka in the previous match, made 44 while batting at No. 3 in an ODI for the first time in his career. Will Jacks added 30, Jordan Cox scored 43 and Sam Curran remained unbeaten on 21.


Asitha Fernando took two wickets for Sri Lanka, while Eshan Malinga, Dasun Shanaka and Madushanka claimed one each.


Chasing 387, Sri Lanka lost an early wicket before Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis helped rebuild the innings. Fernando scored 48, while Mendis made 89 to keep Sri Lanka in contention.


Pavan Rathnayake produced an impressive innings of 118, but the middle and lower order failed to sustain the chase. Sri Lanka lost its final five wickets after reaching 315, adding only 16 more runs before being bowled out.


Liam Dawson led England’s bowling attack with four wickets. Sonny Baker took two, while Sam Curran, Henry and Joe Root claimed one wicket each.


Despite the defeat, Sri Lanka will join Pakistan in the final, with England ending its league-stage campaign with a victory.

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