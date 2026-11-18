NASA's Voyager 1 makes history by traveling one light-day away from Earth

Voyager 1 was initially sent to explore Jupiter and Saturn.

NASA has been shutting down some of the spacecraft's scientific instruments and introducing power-saving measures

WASHINGTON: Nearly 49 years after leaving Earth, NASA’s Voyager 1 has reached a historic milestone, becoming the first human-made object to travel one light-day from its home planet, a distance of about 26 billion kilometers that means radio signals now take an entire day to reach the spacecraft and another day for a response to return.





The spacecraft reached the milestone on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, according to NASA calculations. Traveling at approximately 61,000 kilometers per hour, Voyager 1 continues its journey through interstellar space.





The achievement means scientists must wait nearly 24 hours for a signal to reach the spacecraft and another 24 hours for its response to return, creating a communication delay of almost two days.





Launched on Sept. 5, 1977, Voyager 1 was initially sent to explore Jupiter and Saturn. It later made history again in August 2012 when it entered interstellar space, becoming the first human-made spacecraft to travel beyond the Sun's protective bubble, known as the heliosphere.





The spacecraft also carries a gold-plated record containing sounds, music and images representing life on Earth. The record was designed as a message to any extraterrestrial civilization that might encounter it during its journey.





Will Voyager 1 stop communicating with Earth?





Despite reaching this extraordinary distance, Voyager 1's journey is not over. However, its ability to communicate with Earth is gradually declining as its power supply runs low.





NASA has been shutting down some of the spacecraft's scientific instruments and introducing power-saving measures to extend its operational life.





According to Reuters, recent conservation efforts could allow Voyager 1 to continue communicating with Earth for another three to four years.





Even after its final transmission, the spacecraft is expected to continue traveling through interstellar space, carrying humanity's message into the vast unknown.