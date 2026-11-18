Portugal beats Wales in their second match since retirement of Cristiano Ronaldo

Wales were already guaranteed to finish bottom of Group A4, with a relegation play-off in March to keep their place in the top tier.

Wales fell just short of ending their Nations League group stage with a marquee win as reigning champions Portugal edged a five-goal thriller 3-2 in Cardiff on Tuesday.





Wales were already guaranteed to finish bottom of Group A4, with a relegation play-off in March to keep their place in the top tier, but there was no hint of a dead rubber as Craig Bellamy’s side put up a spectacular show.





In their second match since the international retirement of the great Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal went ahead in the 11th minute through Bruno Fernandes’ fine curling effort after Josh Sheehan gave the ball away to Joao Neves.





Wales equalised two minutes later as the impressive Rubin Colwill set up David Brooks for a smart first-time finish in the 13th minute.





Bold and enterprising, the home side showed no fear as they played their way out of trouble and attacked from all directions to rattle their star-studded opponents.





Wales created a glut of chances before taking a deserved lead in the 40th minute as Sorba Thomas scampered clear to finish from Brooks’ through ball. Portugal, however, levelled three minutes later as Pedro Neto volleyed in from Francisco Trincao’s cross, and the teams went into the break at 2-2.





Wales continued to press and had opportunities to regain the lead, but Portugal pounced on another defensive lapse, a loose header from Ben Cabango, as substitute Carlos Forbs fired into the bottom corner in the 70th minute.





The visitors were soon down to 10 men after Chelsea’s Neto picked up two yellow cards in two minutes to see red in the 74th minute. Wales, despite their valiant efforts, could not take advantage.





As group winners, Portugal will advance to the Nations League quarter-finals in March, with the draw to be held on Friday.





On the same day, Wales will discover which Group B runners-up they will face in their two-leg relegation play-off. The possible opponents are Slovenia, Hungary, Republic of Ireland and Bosnia-Herzegovina, who knocked Wales out of World Cup qualifying earlier this year.





Wales knew this result would have no effect on their Nations League top-flight survival or Euro 2028 qualifying prospects, but there was still the opportunity to claim a rare victory against one of Europe’s heavyweights.





It had been three years since Wales beat a team ranked inside the world’s top 10, though last month’s win over World Cup quarter-finalists Norway showed they can be competitive at this level.





Bellamy’s side emphasised that point with a performance brimming with attacking ambition.





At times, however, they were overly ambitious, such as when Sheehan attempted to turn Neves as he received a pass, only for the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder to pick his pocket and set up fellow Ballon d’Or nominee Fernandes to fire Portugal in front.





Moreover, there were other moments when the visitors got through the home defence a little too easily. Wales, on the other hand, were a joy to watch whenever they poured forward.





Harry Wilson and Brooks combined beautifully, with the former coming close to finishing some sensational team moves. Midfielder Colwill caught the eye in and out of possession on his long-awaited first start under Bellamy and earned a standing ovation when he was substituted.